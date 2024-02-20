With Pathaan 2 and Pathaan Vs Tiger, SRK to Continue His Romance with Action

Hyderabad: Following his light-hearted film Dunki, laced with message, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to make a comeback in the action genre. After his successful return in 2023 with Pathaan, the superstar is teaming up again with Yash Raj Films for the sequel to their blockbuster spy thriller. Moreover, besides starring in Pathaan 2, King Khan will also showcase his action skills in Pathaan vs Tiger, where he will share the screen with Salman Khan.

With Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan reinvented himself as an action star. Despite being in his late 50s, he stepped away from his romantic hero image cultivated over the past thirty years. Yash Raj Films, known for defining SRK's romantic image through movies like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Veer-Zaara, played a significant role in his transformation into an action hero with Pathaan.

Following the monumental success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is preparing to reprise his role as the beloved spy in Pathaan 2, the eighth installment in Aditya Chopra's Spy Universe. Growing buzz around Pathaan 2 and Pathaan vs Tiger hints that Shah Rukh Khan's affinity for action continues is likely to grow.

Pathaan 2 is generating a lot of excitement in fans. It is widely reported that the makers will start filming later this year and will precede Pathaan vs Tiger, setting the stage for an epic showdown between the two stars. Fans have loved Shah Rukh Khan's character as Pathaan, and there's a strong demand to see more of him in this spy role.

The team behind Pathaan 2 is said to be working on the script for about a year. It's planned as a key film in the YRF Spy Universe, laying the groundwork for future conflicts, including the much-anticipated battle between Tiger and Pathaan.

Pathaan 2 will be the eighth film in the YRF Spy Universe, following hits like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and War. Pathaan itself was a massive success, becoming the highest-grossing film in the franchise. It marked a significant return for Hindi Cinema post-pandemic, and now YRF aims to raise the bar even higher with Pathaan 2.