Shah Rukh Khan, Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Others to Perform at WPL Opening Ceremony

Hyderabad: The upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) will kick off with an exciting clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, taking place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the owner of the Indian Premier League franchise club Kolkata Knight Riders, is all set to dazzle the crowd with a performance at the opening ceremony.

Following the Mumbai Indians vs. Delhi Capitals match, Royal Challengers Bangalore will face UP Warriorz in the second game on Saturday, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium itself. The first 11 matches will be held at the same venue, while the second half of the season, including the playoffs, will shift to the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

At the end of the 20 league stage games, the top-ranked team will secure a direct spot in the final. The Eliminator match, scheduled for March 15, will determine the second finalist between the second and third-placed teams, leading up to the summit clash on March 17. The star-studded opening ceremony will feature performances by not only Shah Rukh Khan but also several other celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, and Sidharth Malhotra.

In the previous season, the WPL was hosted in Mumbai, with matches held at either the DY Patil Stadium or the Brabourne Stadium. The final showdown at the Brabourne Stadium witnessed the Mumbai Indians, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, outclassing Delhi Capitals led by Meg Lanning, with a seven-wicket victory. In the points table, UP Warriorz, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Gujarat Giants secured the third, fourth, and fifth positions respectively.