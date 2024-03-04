'Well Said, Sir': Big B Praises Jaishankar's Remarks on India's Relations with Neighbours

Amitabh Bachchan lauded External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's remarks on India's relations with neighbouring countries. Big B took to X to share a video of Jaishankar from a book launch event in Delhi where he replied to queries about whether India is "being a bully" to its neighbours.

Hyderabad: Amitabh Bachchan praised the recent comment made by S Jaishankar, the External Affairs Minister, which highlighted India's compassionate approach amidst regional tensions. Jaishankar responded to a question at a book launch event in Delhi regarding whether India was acting as a bully in the Indian sub-continent and the Indian Ocean region.

Jaishankar's remarks captured in a widely-shared video clip, underscored the transformative relationship between India and its neighbours. In the video shared by a user on X, Jaishankar is seen stressing that true bullies don't extend a helping hand, citing India's significant aid contributions, including $4.5 billion during times of distress in neighbouring countries. This response resonated not only with the public but also caught the attention of scree icon Amitabh Bachchan.

Taking to Twitter, Amitabh Bachchan commended Jaishankar's statement, expressing his agreement with a resounding "WAH!! Well said sir" in a tweet on Monday afternoon. His tweet sparked a flurry of responses, with some even speculating about his potential entry into politics. One reply lauded Jaishankar as one of the nation's finest diplomats and External Affairs Ministers.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan and his family attended a pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar, Gujarat, hosted by the Ambani family. Alongside his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai, and daughter Shweta Bachchan, Amitabh enjoyed the festivities with his grandchildren Aaradhya, Agastya, and Navya. Amitabh later shared his experiences from the event on his blog before returning to Mumbai in the early hours of Monday.

