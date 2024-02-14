Jaya Bachchan Declares Rs 1,578 Cr Joint Assets with Spouse; 17 Cars, Rs 130 Cr Bank Balance

New Delhi/Lucknow : Veteran actor turned politician Jaya Bachchan has entered the election race for a 5th consecutive term in Rajya Sabha with the help of nomination from the Samajwadi Party (SP). In her poll affidavit, the 75-year-old Jaya Bachchan has declared a joint wealth of Rs 1,578 crore including that of her husband Amitabh Bachchan.

The Padma Shri award recipient Jaya Bachchan, accompanied by SP leaders, filed her nomination papers for the RS polls yesterday. She has been serving as an SP member in the Upper House since 2004. Jaya Bachchan has declared assets worth Rs 1,578 crore along with her husband Amitabh Bachchan for 2022-'23. The value of movable property of Jaya Bachchan and her husband together was put at Rs 849.11 crore while their total immovable property was valued at Rs 729.77 crore, as per her affidavit.

For FY 2022-'23, Jaya Bachchan declared a personal net worth of Rs 1.63 crore and that of Amitabh Bachchan as Rs 273.74 crore. She has been serving as the Samajwadi Party member in Rajya Sabha since 2004. Jaya has a bank balance of Rs 10.11 crore and Amitabh Rs 120.45 crore.

Jaya Bachchan has jewellery valued at Rs 40.97 crore besides a car worth Rs 9.82 lakh. On the other hand, her spouse Amitabh Bachchan has jewellery worth Rs 54.77 crore and 16 vehicles, including luxury cars, all valued at Rs 17.66 crore.

The Bachchan couple gets their wealth accruals from professional endorsements, MP salary, income from interest, rent, dividends, capital gains, and revenue generated by a solar plant, according to the affidavit.

The SP, which is part of the INDIA bloc, has 108 MLAs in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Congress has two. To win one RS seat, parties require 37 MLAs in the State. SP can win two RS seats. It has fielded candidates for three RS seats - Jaya Bachchan, former MP Ramjilal Suman and retired IAS officer Alok Ranjan.

