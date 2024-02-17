Amitabh Bachchan Marks 55 Years in Films with AI-Interpreted Image

Hyderabad: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating 55 illustrious years in Hindi cinema, and he couldn't be more thrilled with his AI (artificial intelligence) avatar representing his journey in Bollywood. Sharing his excitement on social media, the legendary actor posted an AI rendition showcasing his cinematic journey, expressing gratitude for his 55-year milestone in the film industry.

The AI depiction illustrates Amitabh's mind immersed in art of cinema and its intricacies, reflecting his remarkable tenure in Hindi cinema. Sharing the image on Instagram, Big B wrote, "55 years in this wondrous World of Cinema .. and AI gives me it’s interpretation 😯🥹."

Soon after Big B shared the post, fans rejoiced and reminisced upon learning about his milestone, flooding social media with messages of admiration and nostalgia. They praised his enduring talent and unparalleled contribution to Indian cinema, hailing him as the epitome of excellence and an irreplaceable icon.

Also reacting to the screen icon's post were his daughter Shweta Bachchan, Brahmastra co-star Mouni Roy, actor Kunal Kapoor, filmmaker Siddhart Malhotra and others.

During an episode of his iconic show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Amitabh fondly recalled an anecdote from his debut film, Saat Hindustani. He recounted how director Khwaja Ahmad Abbas, upon learning about Amitabh's lineage as the son of legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, made a courteous call to his father to confirm his audition plans, showcasing the respect and etiquette prevalent in the industry during that era.

Throughout his illustrious career, Bachchan has graced the silver screen with numerous blockbusters, earning him the title of the "angry young man" of Hindi cinema.Even at 81 years old, he continues to enthrall audiences with his versatility. While he recently wrapped up hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati, the actor is busy with upcoming films like Nag Ashwin's ambitious project, Kalki 2898 AD, and the eagerly awaited Vettaiyan, where he shares the screen with the legendary Rajinikanth.