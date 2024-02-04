Loading...

Black Turns 19, Hits OTT: Did You Know Big B Charged Nothing for the National Award-Winning Role?

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : Feb 4, 2024, 2:07 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Black, Black OTT release, Black Turns 19

Sanjay Leela Bhansali helmed Black turned 19 today. The film headlined by Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji is now streaming on Netflix. Release in 2015, Black featured Big B essaying character of Debraj Sahai, the tutor to the blind and deaf Michell played by Rani. The megastar did not charge a penny for the role that won him National Award.

Hyderabad: As Black turns 19, megastar Amitabh Bachchan announced that his 2005 film is now available on Netflix. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the critically-acclaimed film is marked with one of outstanding performances by both, Big B and Rani Mukerji. Remarkably, the megastar didn't even a penny for his role in the film.

On his X page, Bachchan shared the film's trailer and wrote, "It's been 19 years since 'Black' released, and today we're celebrating its first ever digital release on Netflix! Debraj and Michelle's journey has been an inspiration to all of us, and we hope it instills you with strength and compassion."

Black, inspired by Helen Keller's life, stars Rani as a blind and deaf woman, with Bachchan portraying her teacher, Debraj Sahai. For this role, Big B earned his second National Film Award for Best Actor. The movie also received two more National Awards for Best Feature Film in Hindi and Costume Design.

Bhansali has always been vocal about how insistent he was on having Bachchan in the lead. During a throwback interview, the filmmaker acknowledged the actor's significant contribution to the film and said that he would have shelved Black had Big B rejected the film. In teh same interview, Bhansali also said that despite working for free, Big B's commitment reflected his belief in the project. Bhansali expressed his eagerness to collaborate again, acknowledging the difficulty of finding a project that can match or surpass the impact of Black.

When praised for his performance in Black on Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, Bachchan attributed the credit to the film's writer and director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He highlighted the challenge of conveying emotions through actions and gestures.

"I had to communicate with Rani Mukerji through my actions, by signs and gestures. But how do I tell the audience what I'm trying to gesture? So, I had to say the dialogues plus make gestures too. I had to do both. It was Sanjay Leela Bhansali who thought it all out. So, the credit goes to him," said the 81-year-old actor.

Read More

  1. Did you know Bhansali was introduced to Heeramandi story idea 14 years ago?
  2. How the alleged cold war between SLB and Deepika is intensifying
  3. This was SLB's only brief to Aishwarya for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam role

TAGGED:

Black OTT ReleaseAmitabh BachchanSanjay Leela BhansaliRani Mukerji

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.