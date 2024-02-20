'Welcome to the Don Universe': Makers Introduce Kiara Advani Opposite Ranveer Singh in Don 3 - Watch

Hyderabad: Ever since Farhan Akhtar introduced Ranveer Singh as the new Don, there's been immense curiosity around who shall be the female lead in the movie. Farhan Akhtar' production banner Excel Entertainment, further teased fans as he put out a story saying that a special announcement around Don 3 will be made today, February 20. Keeping their promise, the makers welcomed Kiara Advani onboard as leading lady of Don 3.