'Welcome to the Don Universe': Makers Introduce Kiara Advani Opposite Ranveer Singh in Don 3 - Watch

Kiara Advani is tapped to play the leading lady in Ranveer Singh starrer Don 3. The makers announced Kiara's casting on Tuesday via a social media post.

Hyderabad: Ever since Farhan Akhtar introduced Ranveer Singh as the new Don, there's been immense curiosity around who shall be the female lead in the movie. Farhan Akhtar' production banner Excel Entertainment, further teased fans as he put out a story saying that a special announcement around Don 3 will be made today, February 20. Keeping their promise, the makers welcomed Kiara Advani onboard as leading lady of Don 3.

