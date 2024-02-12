Siddharth Malhotra- Kiara Advani Twin in Green as They Return to Mumbai - Watch

Hyderabad: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are an IT couple of Bollywood. The duo never fails to captivate the internet with their public appearances, their social media presence. The pair just returned to the bay, having fulfilled their business and personal obligations.

Sidharth and Kiara were sighted at the airport this morning, February 12. The couple returned to the city after meeting their work and personal obligations. In a video shared by a paparazzi, the adoring husband is seen leading the way for his beloved wife, holding her hand to carefully escort her to the car. Before getting into the car, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress addressed the paparazzi by waving at them.

In addition to Siddharth's sweet gesture, what caught the attention of netizen's was them twinning in green and white. Kiara offered casual wear goals, rocking a flawless airport style. She wore a white tank top with matching jeans and trainers. In addition, she wore a green shrug, eyeglasses, and a sling bag. On the other hand, the Yodha actor wore a white t-shirt and matching trainers, as well as an olive green jacket and black track pants. He also used fashionable eyewear to complete his outfit.

Sidharth and Kiara recently attended a major function in Dubai. They made waves on the internet since the event brought together worldwide icons including Jennifer Lopez, Naomi Campbell, Mark Ronson, Vanessa Hudgens, Idris Elba, Isabelle Huppert, Vincent Cassel, Angelababy, Esai Morales, David Gandy, Nancy Ajram, and Bassel Khaiat.

On the work front, Sidharth will next appear in Karan Johar's Yodha, which also stars Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna. Kiara, on the other hand, is preparing to establish a name for herself in the Telugu cinema industry with Game Changer, a political action thriller directed by S. Shankar and starring Ram Charan.