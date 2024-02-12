Watch: Kiara Advani Oozes Charm in Black Gown with Her 'One and Only' Siddharth Malhotra

Hyderabad: Bollywood's one of the most perfect couples, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra wowed fashion police at a Dubai event with their stylish outfits. Kiara looked stunning in a black gown and emerald jewellery, while Sidharth emanated charm in a black tuxedo and orange jacket. Now, on her arrival to India, the actor shared a behind-the-scenes video of them posing for the camera.

The two made heads turn as they attended a recent Dubai event with their beautiful outfits. Sharing a video from the night in the black gown, Kiara wrote: "With my one and only at @ooonezaabeel @ooresorts opening night." In the video, the Shershaah actor can be seen posing for the camera looking ultra glamorous with her hubby Siddharth Malhotra.

The couple dazzled with their mesmerising presence, demonstrating not just their undeniable connection but also a sharp sense of fashion that captivated netizens. The couple posed for the camera while dressed in ultra-glamorous attire with Kiara looking stunning in her black strapless gown and emerald jewellery. Sidharth, on the other hand, looked handsome as always in his black tuxedo, bow tie, and orange jacket. The couple looked lovely as they struck stylish poses for the camera.

On the professional front, Sidharth recently played a police officer in Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force, co-starring Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi. He'll next appear in Yodha, co-starring alongside Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna.

Amidst this, Kiara is set to make her mark in the Telugu film industry with Game Changer, a political action thriller directed by S Shankar and co-starring opposite RRR fame actor Ram Charan. Furthermore, she is ready to enter the YRF spy universe with War 2, a highly awaited action thriller in which she will appear alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.