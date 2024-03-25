WATCH: Allu Arjun and Family Jet Off to Dubai to Unveil His Wax Statue at Madame Tussauds

Hyderabad: After wrapping up Pushpa schedule, Allu Arjun is off to Dubai to reveal his wax statue at Madame Tussauds. The beloved actor known for his style, was seen at the airport on Monday. Allu Arjun was accompanied by with his wife Allu Sneha Reddy and their two children, Ayaan and Arha.

Dressed in all black, Allu Arjun looked sharp in a black tee, pants, and a matching baseball cap. His kids also twinned in black with the actor, while Sneha opted for a striped green and white shirt with white pants.

Last year, Allu Arjun visited Madame Tussauds Museum in Dubai to prepare for the unveiling. Although it was delayed, the moment for which fans were eagerly waiting is finally here. The announcement of his arrival in Dubai was made by the museum itself on social media, thrilling fans.

On the work front, Allu Arjun's last film, Pushpa: The Rise, was a big hit in 2021, earning him the National Award for Best Actor. Its sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, is set to release on August 15 this year, with the original cast returning.

Moreover, he's expected to collaborate again with director Trivikram after their success with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. There are also talks of him teaming up with director Atlee for an upcoming project. Allu Arjun's slate of upcoming films also includes one with Animal director Sandeep Vanga Reddy. The untitled flick is a pan-India project bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under his banner T-Series Films.