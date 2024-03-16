Vijay Antony Apologises over Jesus Christ Comment after Christian Outfit Threatens Massive Protest

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Vijay Antony Apologises over Jesus Christ Comment after Christian Outfit Threatens Massive Protest

Actor Vijay Antony issues an apology for his remarks on Jesus Christ during the promotion of the movie Romeo in Chennai. His apology follows threats of a massive protest by a Christian organization, which accused Antony of disrespecting Christians and Jesus Christ.

Hyderabad: The multi-hyphenate artist Vijay Antony recently stirred controversy during the promotion of his upcoming film Romeo in Chennai when he made remarks about Jesus Christ, leading to a heated response from the Tamil Nadu Federation of Christian Churches. The Christian outfit threatened a large-scale protest if the actor did not apologise for his comments.

In response, Antony took to his social media platforms to issue an apology in Tamil. In his statement, the actor clarified that his comments were referring to historical consumption of grape juice, not alcohol, and expressed regret for any misunderstanding or offense caused. While apologising, Vijay also maintained his stance that he did not say anything wrong. "I didn't say anything wrong," said Vijay and added that he would "never dream of misrepresenting Jesus, who shed his blood and died for the people."

The controversy ignited during a press meet where Antony was questioned about Romeo movie poster featuring him and co-star Mrinalini on a bed, with Mrinalini depicted preparing a drink while Antony appeared looking at her holding a jar of milk. At the promotional event, Antony was further questioned about the portrayal of alcohol consumption, particularly among women, in the movie. His response defending the depiction and citing historical practices, including mentioning Jesus Christ's supposed consumption of wine, sparked outrage.

The Tamil Nadu Federation of Christian Churches swiftly condemned Antony's remarks, accusing him of disrespecting Christians and Jesus Christ. They demanded a public apology from the actor or threatened to stage a massive demonstration outside his residence.

Read More

  1. 'She is still conversing with me': Vijay Antony shares heartbreaking statement after daughter's demise
  2. Radha Ravi slammed over misogynistic comments on Nayanthara
  3. Annapoorani row: Nayanthara tenders apology, highlights 'removal of censored film' in same breath

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Summer Is Here: How Much Water You Should Drink Daily

In An Era of Automatic Mode, Indians Still Choose Manual Cars; Here's Why

Punjab: Replica of Statue Of Liberty On House Roof of NRI in Jalandhar

Chamba Handkerchief Worth Rs 1 Lakh, What Is Its Specialty?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.