'Thank You for Your Love': Aditi Rao, Manisha Koirala, and Others Extend Birthday Wishes to Bhansali

Hyderabad: Acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali turned a year older today on February 24. Renowned for his unique storytelling style, the director is recognized for his talent in portraying strong and empowered female characters in his movies. On this special occasion, notable Bollywood actors such as Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, and Sanjeeda Shaikh, among others, have sent their birthday wishes and heartfelt messages to the director.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Aditi Rao Hydari dropped behind-the-scenes photos with the director from the sets of the forthcoming Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Market, expressing her birthday greetings. In the caption of her post, she expressed gratitude for his endless inspiration, genius mind, and loving heart that always motivates others not to give up.

She further wrote, "Thank you for your fierce passion, for being the most amazing teacher, the endless beauty, the detail, the laughter, the music, the dancing , the yummiest ghar Ka nashta which is like an Akshay patram. And most most importantly thank you for your love , and the belief. Thank you for being you sanjay sir. May you always be surrounded by all that you love and all the people who love you. Love you sir. (sic)"

Expressing admiration for Bhansali's exceptional qualities, Manisha Koirala also posted pictures with him, highlighting his remarkable journey in Indian cinema and expressing pride in his achievements and artistic talent. She praised his attention to detail, grand vision, and unique work ethic, underscoring his simplicity despite creating grand cinematic masterpieces.

Meanwhile, Sanjeeda Sheikh posted a heartfelt note along with a candid moment shared with Bhansali on the sets of Heeramandi, portraying him as a source of inspiration and a mentor who has made a significant impact on her life. She thanked him for his unwavering belief in her abilities and for guiding her towards achieving her full potential, acknowledging his profound dedication and love for cinema.