Loading...

Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Drop Heeramandi First Look on This Date

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : Jan 31, 2024, 6:25 PM IST

Heeramandi, Heeramandi First Look, Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Streaming giant Netflix unveiled the release date for first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut venture, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Read on to know when makers will drop Heeramandi first look.

Hyderabad: Netflix has unveiled the release date for first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming venture Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Boasting a stellar cast featuring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal, the eagerly awaited series had been in the making since its 2022 announcement.

Touted to be Bhansali’s passion project, Heeramandi promises to elevate storytelling standards. Fans, who have waited patiently, can finally rejoice as Netflix announced the imminent release of the series' first look, igniting excitement among enthusiasts. After much anticipation, the streaming platform has finally revealed that Heeramandi first look will be out tomorrow.

Last February, the makers tantalized viewers with a teaser featuring the regal Manisha Koirala and glimpses of the cast in their royal avatars. Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chaddha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh all showcased their characters in a visually stunning manner.

Transporting audiences to an era when courtesans held sway as monarchs, this historical drama delves into the lives of these captivating women and their clients. Set against the turbulent backdrop of India's struggle for independence in the 1940s, Heeramandi explores the cultural reality of the area it is named after.

In the midst of this streaming venture, Bhansali will be taking a departure from his signature period films. He is gearing up for Love And War, a film that stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Ranbir Kapoor. While details about the project remain under wraps, it has been hinted that the film will be a love story rather than a period drama.

Read More

  1. Mumtaz, Manisha Koirala to star in Bhansali's Heeramandi? Viral picture hints so
  2. 'Heeramandi' teaser promises compelling period drama surrounding courtesans
  3. Did you know Bhansali was introduced to Heeramandi story idea 14 years ago?

TAGGED:

Heeramandi First LookSanjay Leela BhansaliHeeramandi The Diamond Baazar

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.