Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Drop Heeramandi First Look on This Date

Hyderabad: Netflix has unveiled the release date for first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming venture Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Boasting a stellar cast featuring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal, the eagerly awaited series had been in the making since its 2022 announcement.

Touted to be Bhansali’s passion project, Heeramandi promises to elevate storytelling standards. Fans, who have waited patiently, can finally rejoice as Netflix announced the imminent release of the series' first look, igniting excitement among enthusiasts. After much anticipation, the streaming platform has finally revealed that Heeramandi first look will be out tomorrow.

Last February, the makers tantalized viewers with a teaser featuring the regal Manisha Koirala and glimpses of the cast in their royal avatars. Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chaddha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh all showcased their characters in a visually stunning manner.

Transporting audiences to an era when courtesans held sway as monarchs, this historical drama delves into the lives of these captivating women and their clients. Set against the turbulent backdrop of India's struggle for independence in the 1940s, Heeramandi explores the cultural reality of the area it is named after.

In the midst of this streaming venture, Bhansali will be taking a departure from his signature period films. He is gearing up for Love And War, a film that stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Ranbir Kapoor. While details about the project remain under wraps, it has been hinted that the film will be a love story rather than a period drama.