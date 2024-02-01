Heeramandi First Look out: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Maiden OTT Series Transforms to Magical World

Hyderabad: The first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly anticipated Netflix series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, is here. The series boasts an ensemble cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh. The cast and crew unveiled the first look of the OTT series on Thursday, which is as majestic, tempting, and dramatic as one would expect from Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The show's official streaming date is yet to be confirmed.

Sanjay's Heeramandi combines his grandiose flair with stories of love and deceit in the life of courtesans in pre-independence India. The series investigates the cultural realities of Heeramandi, via the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the turbulent backdrop of India's freedom war in the 1940s. Sanjay in the past has crafted breathtaking stories like Devdas, Bajirao Mastani, Gangubai Kathiawadi and many others.

Talking about the series, the show's creator Sanjay Leela Bhansali told a news portal that Heeramandi was an important milestone in his journey as a filmmaker. He said, "This is a groundbreaking, epic series about Lahore's courtesans. It is an ambitious, vast, and all-encompassing series, therefore I am both nervous and enthusiastic about creating it. I'm excited to work with Netflix and offer Heeramandi to viewers around the world."

The show, as stated in a statement, is a mix of love, betrayal, succession, and politics in the kothas (houses of courtesans. Heeramandi promises Bhansali's signature style of larger-than-life stories, intricate and soulful characters, and rippling dynamics of a world rife with conflict during a defining period in India. Heeramandi, like all of his productions, will include unique compositions and songs that stay with the audience, just as his stories do. Meanwhile, Bhansali also has Love & War, which will star Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.