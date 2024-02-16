TBMAUJ Box Office Day 7: Shahid- Kriti's Film Witnesses Dip as Valentine's Offer Ends

Hyderabad: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, the romantic-comedy starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon enjoyed a surge in popularity on Valentine's Day 2024. However, on Thursday, according to Industry tracker Sacnilk, the film's business suffered a hit. The film made around Rs 3.25 crore nett in India on Thursday, compared to Rs 6.75 crore nett on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the film had a massive dip of around 51.8% when compared to Valentine's Day. According to the portal, the film starring Shahid and Kriti made an estimated Rs 44.6 crore nett in its first week in India. The film opened to Rs 6.7 crore nett on its first day in India.

It had the greatest domestic box office collection during its debut weekend. The film earned Rs 10.75 crore on Sunday, an up of 11.4 percent from Rs 9.65 crore on Saturday. On Monday, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya earned Rs 3.65 crore nett in India, followed by Rs 3.85 crore nett on Tuesday. It had an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 10.74% on February 15.

The makers on Monday announced a one plus one free offer for valentine's day. The offer helped the film bank on the special day. However, with the offer expiring on 16th Feb, the film struggles at the domestic box office.

Maddock Films and Jio Studios came together to bankrole the romantic comedy, which stars the fresh pairing of Shahid and Kriti in the lead. Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah wrote and directed the film, which marks their directorial debut. The film revolves around Aryan, played by Shahid Kapoor, who is a robotics engineer who falls in love with Sifra (Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation), a humanoid robot.

Kriti Sanon plays Sifra. Janhvi Kapoor also makes a guest appearance. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya also stars legendary actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia.