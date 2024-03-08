Shaitaan X Review: Was Ajay, R Madhavan's Film Able to Match Expectations? Find out Here

Shaitaan, the much anticipated film starring Ajay Devgn, was finally released in theatres on Friday. The Vikas Bahl directorial is a supernatural thriller, which created quite a frenzy with its trailer. The film's trailer gave audience some major chills, leaving everyone looking forward to watching R Madhavan in the negative role.

Shaitaan has already created a lot of excitement, and now that it's actually on screen, social media is abuzz with the film's review. Shaitaan has received high accolades from the audience, with R Madhavan's performance winning hearts. He has wowed everyone with his acting abilities as the primary antagonist.

The film's reviews were shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by eager moviegoers who watched the first day first show of the psychological thriller. Taking to X, a social media user wrote: "Shaitaan's genius has at last been revealed on the big screen! Now that the wait is over, it was well worth it! #Shaitaan" Another user hepaing praise on the Singham actor wrote: "I'm trying so hard to find a mistakes in #Shaitaan movie, but I couldn't find a single mistake in this movie. #Drishyam2 is nothing in front of #Shaitaan. Movie is Definitely going on Super hit. #AjayDevgn"

All characters shine in the film, as a user quips: "Janvi Character is literally steel the show, Interval Block is shocked you, #RMadhavan Acting is scared you & blow your mind, Storyline is brilliant and Direction is Phenomenal, @ajaydevgn intensity eyes Till interval 3.5⭐" Many even called it a cinematic gem, urging everyone not to skip the film.

Shaitaan is a psychological horror thriller in which Ajay Devgn portrays a father whose daughter's life is in peril. R. Madhavan, as per auidences, was able to give the audience chills with his negative character in the film. Notably, Shaitaan marks Jyotika's return to Bollywood after 25 years. She last appeared in the 1997 film Doli Saja Ke Rakhna, opposite Akshaye Khanna.

