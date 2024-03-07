Shaitaan Advance Booking: Ajay Devgn's Horror Epic Shows Impressive Pre-Release Collections

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is set to appear in six films in the upcoming days, starting with Shaitaan, which will be released tomorrow, March 8. This movie, a Hindi adaptation of the Gujarati film Vash, features R Madhavan, Jyotika, and Janki Bodiwala alongside Ajay. Actor Janki Bodiwala is reprising her role in the original film.

The advance ticket sales for Shaitaan have shown a promising outcome, exceeding expectations with a 55 per cent increase compared to the previous day, surpassing the Rs 2 crore milestone. This strong start indicates a successful opening for the movie on Friday.

According to a report by industry tracker Sacnilk, within the past 24 hours, the number of shows for the film has risen, with over 3500 new shows added, reaching a total of 9325. Currently, Shaitaan has sold close to 89,039 tickets, accumulating a total of Rs 2.07 crore in earnings, with high bookings observed in Maharashtra and Delhi.

Shaitaan falls within the horror genre and has been praised by fans of the original movie as one of the most scary films they have watched. Its success could potentially bring more recognition to the often-overlooked horror genre within Hindi cinema. The movie has recently obtained a U/A certification.

Apart from Shaitaan, Ajay Devgn's upcoming releases this year include Maidaan, Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha, Raid 2, Singham Again, and a yet-to-be-titled project directed by Abhishek Kapoor. This particular film marks the debut of Ajay's nephew Aaman Devgan and the daughter of Raveena Tandon, Rasha.