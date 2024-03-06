Shaitaan Advance Booking Day 1: Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan Starrer Crosses Rs 1 Cr Mark in 24 Hours

Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn gears up for a packed year, kicking off with Shaitaan on March 8. This Hindi remake of the Gujarati film Vash features R Madhavan, Jyotika, and Janki Bodiwala, latter reprising her role from the original.

Just ahead of its release, Shaitaan makers opened the advance booking and the film has already crossed the Rs 1 crore mark in its pre-sales. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, within the last 24 hours, the film has seen a nearly 60% surge in collections, adding 1000 new showings, totaling 5656 shows, and a collection of Rs 1.15 crore in India.

With its horror theme, Shaitaan has garnered attention from fans of the original, being touted as one of the scariest films. The recently released trailer of Shaitaan has already amassed over 8 million views on YouTube. It offers a sneak peek into a family's eerie weekend encounter with a mysterious stranger.

As the trailer unfolds, viewers witness Ajay's family, including his wife portrayed by Jyotika, and their kids arriving at a house for a weekend getaway. Madhavan's entry into the scene sets off a chain of unsettling events, as he seemingly bewitches Ajay's daughter, compelling her to perform shocking acts.

As tensions escalate, Madhavan reveals his control over Ajay's daughter, refusing to leave the premises. The trailer is marked by a thrilling soundtrack and eerie visuals, leaving audiences intrigued about Madhavan's motives, a mystery left for the film to unveil. Set against a ticking clock, Shaitaan promises a gripping tale exploring the sinister depths of black magic, compelling the family to confront their deepest fears.

Presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios, produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak, and directed by Vikas Bahl, Shaitaan hits theaters on March 8.