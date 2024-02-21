Hyderabad: Sara Ali Khan took to social media to extend birthday wishes to her adorable half-brother, Jeh Ali Khan, as he turned three. Sharing heartfelt birthday wish, Sara posted a collage of throwback pictures capturing precious moments shared between them during family gatherings. Sara aside, Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor and Saif's sisters Saba Pataudi and Soha Ali Khan also took to social media to wish Jeh on his 3rd birthday.

Sara Ali Khan's Adorable Birthday Wish for 'Little Jeh Baba' Is All Things Sibling Love

Taking to Instagram Stories, Sara shared a collage of pictures from their holidays, Saif's birthday celebrations, and Raksha Bandhan festivities. Alongside the collage, Sara wrote, "Happiest birthday to little Jeh baba," tagging Kareena Kapoor Khan in her Instagram Stories post.

Notably, other family members joined in to shower Jeh with love and blessings on his special day. Karisma shared an endearing snapshot featuring herself and Jeh strolling hand in hand down a corridor, captioning it with affection, "Let’s go it’s J baba’s birthday! Love youuu."

Additionally, Saba Pataudi and Soha Ali Khan, Jeh's aunts, contributed to the celebrations by posting candid photographs of him indulging in cake and playful activities. Wishing Jeh on birthday, Saba expressing, "My Jeh Jàan turns 3! Happy Birthday my Munchkin… Keep smiling and taking the world by storm! Eat allllll the cake u want today! And I will Always have your back my baby boy. Love U to the moon n back!"

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared glimpses of Jeh's affectionate moments, such as embracing his grandfather Randhir Kapoor on his birthday. Capturing these heartfelt interactions, Kareena captioned the photos, "The HUG of life… Happy Birthday Nana and to my Papa… I am like my father."

Despite being just three years old, Jeh has already captured hearts on social media with his endearing antics. Born on February 21, 2021, Jeh Ali Khan adds an extra dose of happiness to the Kapoor-Khan household as the beloved younger brother of Taimur Ali Khan.