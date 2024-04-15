Salman Khan's House Shooting Incident: One of the Suspected Criminals from Gurugram

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Apr 15, 2024, 6:56 AM IST

Updated : Apr 15, 2024, 1:17 PM IST

Salman Khan (IANS image)

Two individuals shot four rounds outside Salman Khan's Bandra Galaxy Apartments and ran away. According to Delhi Police officials, one of the two individuals seen in a CCTV footage opening fire outside the actor's Mumbai home is believed to be from Gurugram.

Hyderabad: According to Delhi Police officials, one of the two individuals seen in a CCTV film opening fire outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Mumbai home is believed to be from Gurugram. On Sunday, around five in the morning, two individuals shot four rounds outside the actor's Bandra Galaxy Apartments and ran away. An FIR has been filed against "unidentified persons" under the Arms Act and IPC section 307 (attempt to murder), according to a Bandra police official.

One of the two is reportedly a suspected criminal from Gurugram who was involved in several killings and robberies in Haryana and is wanted in the murder of businessman Sachin Munjal of Gurugram, according to an official source in the Delhi Police. Foreign-based gangster Rohit Godara allegedly took credit for Munjal's death in a social media post. Gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, his brother Anmol, and Goldy Brar are close friends with him.

Salman Khan was warned that the incident was a "trailer" by Anmol Bishnoi, who allegedly admitted responsibility for the shooting outside his home on Sunday, hours after it happened, according to police sources. After receiving an email at Khan's workplace in March of last year, the Mumbai Police filed a formal complaint (FIR) under IPC sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 506-II (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) against Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar, and one other individual.

The Bandra police received a complaint from Prashant Gunjalkar, who they said regularly visited Khan's Bandra home and operated an artist management business. This reporting served as the basis for the filing of a formal complaint. The email referred to Lawrence Bishnoi's interview with a news channel, asking salman to watch it if not already.

Speaking to Gunjalkar, it stated that Khan should speak with "Goldy bhai" directly if he wanted to resolve the issue. It also stated that there was still time, but agli bar, jhatka dekhne ko milega (you'll see something shocking next time). Earlier, Khan had also received a handwritten note threatening him in June 2022 from an unknown individual.

Read More

  1. Next attack won't miss target: Facebook post claims Bishnoi gang behind firing at Salman Khan's home
  2. Gunshots outside Salman Khan's Home: Actor Present during Incident; Police on Prowl to Nab Accused
  3. Shots Fired Outside Salman Khan's Mumbai Residence, Police Launch Investigation
Last Updated :Apr 15, 2024, 1:17 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pay to Post: X to Charge Money from New Users to Tweet; Musk Says ‘Only Way to Stop Bots’

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.