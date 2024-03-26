Ranbir Kapoor Learns Archery for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan, Pics with Coach Goes Viral

Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up to portray Lord Ram in the upcoming screen adaptation of Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Amidst the buzz surrounding his role, Kapoor has been diligently preparing for the character. Recent social media posts have sparked excitement among fans, revealing his rigorous training regimen, including archery sessions.

The film, after extensive pre-production, has finally settled on its cast, with Sai Pallavi set to portray Sita and Yash from KGF fame cast as Ravan alongside Kapoor. Recent glimpses into Kapoor's preparation have surfaced online, showcasing his dedication. In one image, he can be seen performing a headstand in the gym, shared by his trainer with hashtags indicating his preparation for the role.

Another post features Kapoor alongside an archery coach, indicating his commitment to essay the iconic character of Lord Ram authentically. These behind-the-scenes glimpses offer fans a sneak peek into Kapoor's journey as he gears up to play Ram, revered more than most Gods in the Hindu religion.

As anticipation builds for the official announcement of Ramayana, slated for release around Diwali 2025, Kapoor continues to make headlines. Apart from this magnum opus, he is also set to star in Love and War, a romantic drama directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal lead roles.