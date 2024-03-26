Ranbir Kapoor Learns Archery for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan, Pics with Coach Goes Viral

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Ranbir Kapoor Learns Archery for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan, Pics with Coach Goes Viral

Ranbir Kapoor is prepping for Nitesh Tiwari helmed Ramayan is known. Ranbir is learning archery for the film in which he will be seen playing Lord Ram. Picture of the actor with an archery coach are vial on social media.

Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up to portray Lord Ram in the upcoming screen adaptation of Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Amidst the buzz surrounding his role, Kapoor has been diligently preparing for the character. Recent social media posts have sparked excitement among fans, revealing his rigorous training regimen, including archery sessions.

The film, after extensive pre-production, has finally settled on its cast, with Sai Pallavi set to portray Sita and Yash from KGF fame cast as Ravan alongside Kapoor. Recent glimpses into Kapoor's preparation have surfaced online, showcasing his dedication. In one image, he can be seen performing a headstand in the gym, shared by his trainer with hashtags indicating his preparation for the role.

Another post features Kapoor alongside an archery coach, indicating his commitment to essay the iconic character of Lord Ram authentically. These behind-the-scenes glimpses offer fans a sneak peek into Kapoor's journey as he gears up to play Ram, revered more than most Gods in the Hindu religion.

As anticipation builds for the official announcement of Ramayana, slated for release around Diwali 2025, Kapoor continues to make headlines. Apart from this magnum opus, he is also set to star in Love and War, a romantic drama directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal lead roles.

Read More

  1. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Bring Daughter Raha to Play Holi with Neighbours - Watch
  2. Nothing Much to See Here, Just Ranbir Kapoor Prepping to Play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan
  3. Fans Marvel at Atif Aslam's Daughter Haleema's Resemblance to Ranbir- Alia's Baby Raha

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.