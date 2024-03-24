Nothing Much to See Here, Just Ranbir Kapoor Prepping to Play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan

Ranbir Kapoor is engrossed in prepping for his upcoming film Ramayan. Fitness coach, Nam-Wook Kang, takes to social media to share a glimpse from Ranbir's physical training to play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari helmed mythological drama.

Hyderabad: There's a rumor going around that Ranbir Kapoor might be playing the role of Lord Ram in a movie called Ramayan, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Although it's not confirmed yet, people are saying Ranbir might start shooting for the movie in March 2024. A recent picture of him training hard has made fans even more excited.

His fitness trainer, Nam-Wook Kang, shared a photo of Ranbir working out at the gym on Instagram. In the picture, Ranbir is wearing gym clothes and doing a headstand with a lot of focus and dedication. The trainer wrote in the caption, "First Headstand #headstand #ramayan #newskill #trainingwithnam #prep."

This suggests that Ranbir is getting ready for his role in the movie Ramayana. Soon after Nam dropped the post, fans showed their excitement by leaving comments like "truly inspiring" and "the perfect portrayal of Lord Ram on the silver screen is in the making." In the mythological drama, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen playing Ram, while Sai Pallavi is tapped to play Sita, and Yash might play Ravan.

Besides this movie, Ranbir Kapoor is also going to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on a film called Love and War, which will also star Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. It's set to release on Christmas 2025. This will be Ranbir's second collaboration with Bhansali after his debut in Saawariya in 2007. He's also going to work with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Animal Park, which is a sequel to their successful movie Animal released in December 2023.

