Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Daughter Raha Enjoys Outing with Ayan Mukerji - Watch

Hyderabad: Raha, the daughter of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, was recently sighted in the city, enjoying a beautiful day with director Ayan Mukerji, who is a close friend of the star couple. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha was born in 2022. They are frequently seen enjoying family vacations, and fans are looking forward to seeing more of their child. Making Sunday even more gorgeous, Raha was photographed in the city with Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji, causing a stir on social media.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha was spotted in the city with the couple's close friend and director Ayan Mukerji earlier today, May 5. The video, which has caught the internet by storm, shows Raha hanging out with the Brahmastra director. In the video, Ayan is shown gently carrying Raha in his arms as he walks towards a neighbouring shop. The director glanced into the restaurant for a few moments before smiling and making his way back to his car, while the small youngster held a snack.

The Wake Up Sid director wore casual attire, including a blue t-shirt, white shorts and matching trainers, while Raha looked gorgeous in a white and green floral ensemble. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14, 2022, and their first child, a daughter named Raha, was born on November 6, 2022. A year later, on the significant occasion of Christmas, the couple showed their daughter's face for the first time.

Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji are close friends who have worked together on films such as Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and the science-fiction picture Brahmastra, which also stars Alia Bhatt. On the work front, he is now preparing to direct Hrithik Roshan's highly anticipated YRF Spy Universe: War 2. The film is now being shot in Mumbai.