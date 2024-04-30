Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Celebrate in Style as Mumbai City FC Secures Spot in ISL Final - Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor is overjoyed as his football team, Mumbai City FC, advanced to the Indian Super League (ISL) final on Monday, defeating FC Goa in the semi-final second leg at the Mumbai Football Arena. Ranbir performed a victory lap on the pitch after the match, alongside his actor-wife Alia Bhatt, to celebrate his team's triumph. Their positive energy was so contagious that people couldn't stop sharing their images and videos online, which immediately went viral.

The actor looked smart in a white and grey t-shirt and matching sweatpants. His short hairstyle reminded fans of his Jagga Jasoos look. Alia also dressed casually in a striped linen shirt and shorts. The couple also waved to the audience as they walked over the pitch after Mumbai City FC, Ranbir Kapoor's football team and passion project, advanced to the ISL 2023-24 season finals on Monday.

Ranbir is currently relishing the incredible success of his most recent film, Animal, which made over Rs 900 crore globally. Moving forward, he has also begun filming for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, alongside Sai Pallavi. According to reports, from February of this year, Ranbir will receive voice and diction instruction for the film.

"Ranbir has a distinct baritone and way of saying his words. It is symbolic, and even if you close your eyes, you may distinguish a dialogue based solely on Ranbir's voice. Nitesh wants Ranbir to sound different in Ramayana than he did in previous roles. Ranbir, a talented actor, is loving the process of trying something new, according to a report in news portal.

Alia, on the other hand, has finished filming her upcoming project, Jigra. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's new project, Love And War, which stars Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal alongside her. The film reunites Bhansali and Ranbir after 17 years and is the director's first collaboration with Vicky. Love and war will have Alia and Bhansali reunite following the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi.