Ram Charan Turns Vacay Mode on and Shares Pic with Rhyme Aboard His Private Jet

Hyderabad: Following birthday celebrations and back-to-back film announcements, Ram Charan has embarked on a leisure trip. The RRR star's getaway plans were revealed via a post shared on his pet's social media handle on Saturday. In the picture, Ram Charan is seen aboard a private flight while where is he heading to unwind is not revealed.

In a post shared on Instagram account handle dedicated to Ram Charan and Upasana's pet named Rhyme, Ram Charan is seen sporting his Game Changer look. The actor is seen donning an all-black outfit as he jets off for the holiday. The actor is seen looking outside with his gaze fixed to something while his adorable companion Toy Poodle dog is seen on the chair. The caption alongside the picture reads, "Vacay Mode on !!!!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan is all set to appear in S. Shankar helmed Game Changer. The political thriller also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role. On Ram Charan's 39th birthday on March 27, the makers unveiled first song from the film titled Jaragandi. The makers are yet to lock release date for the film.

Ram Charan will also be seen in Uppena fame Buchu Babu Sana's upcoming film. Tentatively titled RC16, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. RC 16 is being produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru for Vriddhi Cinemas and is presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar via his Sukumar Writings.

Following this, Ram Charan will be joining hands with Sukumar for an upcoming film which is billed as an "earth-shattering magnum opus". While plot details have not yet been revealed, production is scheduled to commence production later this year, and the film will release in the last quarter of 2025. The project is currently identified as RC17.