ETV Bharat / state

Celebratory Fireworks Ignite Blaze at BJP's Office in Indore during PM Modi's Swearing-In

author img

By ANI

Published : Jun 10, 2024, 8:27 AM IST

During festivities marking PM Modi's re-election, a fire erupted at the BJP office in Indore due to fireworks setting ablaze waste materials on the fourth floor. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, preventing significant damage or injuries.

Celebratory Fireworks Ignite Blaze at BJP's Office in Indore during PM Modi's Swearing-In
Representational Image (Getty Images)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out at the BJP office in Madhya Pradesh's Indore during celebrations marking PM Modi's third term in office. The incident took place at 9:15 PM on June 9, coinciding with the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cabinet ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

As soon as the information was received the fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire. According to Indore ACP Tushar Singh, "While the BJP workers were celebrating under the BJP office with fireworks, one of the rockets or firecrackers ignited a fire on the top floor of the office, the 4th floor."

"The fire started because some waste materials, like mattresses and beds, were lying there. The fire was brought under control in time, and there wasn't much damage," he added. He also said that the fire did not spread inside the office, and no one was injured in the incident. Preliminary investigations suggest that the firecrackers used in the celebration sparked the fire. Further details are awaited.

TAGGED:

PM MODI SWEARING INFIRE AT BJP OFFICE IN INDORE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Why India stores its gold reserves in foreign vaults

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.