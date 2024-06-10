Celebratory Fireworks Ignite Blaze at BJP's Office in Indore during PM Modi's Swearing-In

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out at the BJP office in Madhya Pradesh's Indore during celebrations marking PM Modi's third term in office. The incident took place at 9:15 PM on June 9, coinciding with the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cabinet ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

As soon as the information was received the fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire. According to Indore ACP Tushar Singh, "While the BJP workers were celebrating under the BJP office with fireworks, one of the rockets or firecrackers ignited a fire on the top floor of the office, the 4th floor."

"The fire started because some waste materials, like mattresses and beds, were lying there. The fire was brought under control in time, and there wasn't much damage," he added. He also said that the fire did not spread inside the office, and no one was injured in the incident. Preliminary investigations suggest that the firecrackers used in the celebration sparked the fire. Further details are awaited.