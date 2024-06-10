'I Haven't Received Any Invitation': Cong MP Pramod Tiwari on PM Modi's Swearing-in Event

New Delhi: Congress leader and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari on Sunday said that he did not get invitation to the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi and took potshots at PM Modi, saying that he is more interested in inviting foreign guests than Opposition leaders.

"I am the Deputy Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha. I haven't received any invitation for the swearing-in ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi nor have the INDIA alliance partners. To turn the ceremony into an international event, Narendra Modi is more interested in inviting foreign guests," Tiwari told ANI.

Tiwari criticised PM Modi, saying his only expertise is in event management and he did not do any substantial work. Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister for his third successive term at an impressive ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday evening with 71 MPs from the BJP and its allies joining the party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to PM Modi and members of his ministers team at the ceremony which was attended by leaders from India's neighbourhood and Indian Ocean region. The colourful event, which reflected the rich diversity and vibrancy of India, was attended by senior political leaders, diplomats, leading industralists, Bollywood actors and several other prominent personalities.

Meanwhile, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge attended the oath ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking to ANI, Kharge said, he is attending the event because of the "constitutional duty."

"I am attending this event because of the constitutional duty. I being the LoP in the Rajya Sabha, this is my duty," Kharge said. When asked if he would congratulate PM-designate Narendra Modi, he said, "If I meet, I will see." Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee, an ally of the INDIA bloc has said she won't be attending the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Delhi, adding that she has also not been invited.

"I have neither received (the invitation), nor will I go. I have already said that I wish well for the people in the country for not voting for him (PM Modi)," Banerjee said when she was asked by reporters if she would attend the swearing-in ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi on Sunday. "I am sorry, but I cannot wish well to an unconstitutional, illegal party for forming the government. My best wishes will be for the country," the Chief Minister added.

Congress leader KC Venugopal had on Saturday said that the party leaders have not received any invitation to the scheduled swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi. "So far we have not received any information from the government. We have not received any invitation...foreign leaders have been invited. Being the principal opposition party and the INDIA bloc leadership, we have not been informed. I do not know what the mood of the government is," Venugopal told ANI.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh informed that "only international leaders" have been invited to the swearing-in ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi, and added that the INDIA bloc will think about attending the event if they receive the invitation. "Only international leaders have been invited for the swearing-in ceremony. Our leaders have not received the invitation yet. When our INDIA alliance leaders receive the invitation, we will think about it," Jairam Ramesh said.