Watch: Ram Charan Rings in Birthday with Wife Upasana and Baby Klin at Tirupati Balaji Temple

Hyderabad: Ram Charan sought blessings at the Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh on his 39th birthday on Wednesday. The actor was accompanied by his wife, Upasana Kamineni, and their daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela. Upasana's mother, Shobana Kamineni, too joined them, along with other family members.

Ram Charan began his birthday celebrations with an auspicious prayer to Lord Venkateswara. A video of Charan and his family at the Tirupati temple is going viral across all social media platforms. The couple also posed for a few shots as they left the temple. The duo were surrounded by their teammates and fans as they made their way out of the temple.

Ram and Upasana dressed traditionally for their temple visit. While the RRR actor was dressed in a silk kurta and dhoti, Upasana picked a lotus pink saree for the special darshan. On the special day, the couple opted for an early morning darshan.

Talking about Ram's professional endeavors, his song Jaragandi from the upcoming film Game Changer was shared on Wednesday on the occasion of his birthday. The big-budget entertainer, directed by Shankar, is slated to hit theatres in September 2024, coinciding with Dussehra. He also recently announced his forthcoming film with director Buchi Babu Sana. He will share screen time with Jahnvi Kapoor for the first time for the project.

Days before his birthday, Ram Charan revealed another one of forthcoming projects with director Sukumar. After finishing Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule, the Sukumar will begin production on the project.