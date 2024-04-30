Prabhas Fans, Get Ready for Bhairava, Kalki 2898 AD Makers to Drop an Update in a Few Hours

Hyderabad: The team behind the highly anticipated film Kalki 2898 AD is making waves again, this time with the introduction of Prabhas as Bhairava. After revealing Amitabh Bachchan's character Ashwatthama, Vyjayanthi Movies teased the unveiling of Prabhas' character tonight at 8:20 pm on social media.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting updates since the recent announcement of a new release date for the sci-fi drama. Building up excitement, the promotional campaign began with the introduction of Big B's character, followed by the anticipation for Prabhas' Bhairava.

Just like before, the glimpse of Prabhas' character will be revealed during an IPL 2024 match on Star Sports, before making its way to the film and production banner's official social media handles.

With Prabhas hinting at a humorous side to his character during Comic-Con, viewers are eager to catch a glimpse of Bhairava. While it's uncertain whether a video introduction will be released, fans are thrilled about tonight's update.

Prabhas and Big B aside, the star-studded cast includes Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, with Nag Ashwin directing the film. Kalki 2898 AD gained attention after its debut at San Diego Comic-Con last year, promising an epic journey spanning from Mahabharat to 2898 AD over 6000 years. Originally slated for May 9, the film's release date has been moved to June 27.