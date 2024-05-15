ETV Bharat / entertainment

Over 400 Single-Screen Theatres in Telangana to Be Closed Temporarily, Read Why

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 15, 2024, 5:24 PM IST

Several single-screen theatres in Telangana are temporarily closing due to declining box office returns.(Photo: ANI)

Several single-screen theatres in Telangana are temporarily closing due to declining box office returns. The closure, lasting from May 17 to May 26, aims to clear financial strain amidst a challenging period for the state's entertainment market.

Hyderabad: The movie business in Telangana is struggling with unforeseen hurdles, prompting a drastic measure that has sent shockwaves throughout the state's cinematic landscape. In a bid to mitigate the financial strain, over 400 single-screen cinema halls across Telangana have opted for a temporary shutdown for 10 days, starting this Friday (May 17) till May 26.

This decision is a direct consequence of Tollywood's decreasing box office collections, which have been worsened by the lack of major film releases this summer. Typically, this season is marked by blockbuster hits that draw massive crowds, but the current dry spell has dealt a significant blow to their business.

The timing of this downturn couldn't be more inopportune, coinciding with the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket season and the ongoing general elections, both of which have diverted the public's attention away from the silver screens.

Single-screen theatres, which rely heavily on blockbuster periods to sustain their operations, have been excessively affected by this downturn. Unlike multiplexes, these cinema halls have limited revenue streams, making them more liable to fluctuations in film scheduling and audience turnout. The past couple of months have witnessed a string of smaller and medium-budget movies fail to make an impact, further weakening the business.

To prevent further financial strain, the Telangana Theatres Association has taken the step of pausing operations, allowing the market to reset and recharge. However, there is a silver lining on the horizon, with the impending release of several high-budget films expected to inject new life into the entertainment sector.

Movies such as Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, and Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule, are anticipated to resonate with audiences across the country, boosting the box office and restoring the industry.

