Double iSmart Teaser: Ram Pothineni Back as Quintessential Puri Hero, to Lock Horns with Sanjay Dutt

Hyderabad: The teaser of Ram Pothineni's highly anticipated Telugu action movie, Double iSmart, has been unveiled on the actor's 36th birthday, May 15. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Double iSmart is the sequel to the 2019 sci-fi thriller iSmart Shankar. The teaser promises an action-packed ride, with Ram Pothineni reprising his role as Shankar, but this time with a more intense and badass avatar. The addition of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist is expected to bring excitement to the film.

The supporting cast including Kavya Thapar, Bani J, Ali, Getup Sreenu, Sayaji Shinde, Makrand Deshpande, and Temper Vamsi, among others, is set to impress audiences with their crucial roles in the film. The teaser showcases brilliant camera work and background music, making it a perfect birthday gift for Ram Pothineni's fans and well-wishers.

Double iSmart is one of the most awaited films of the year and is touted to be a Pan-Indian release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The sequel is said to be a continuation of its first part. While fans are eagerly waiting to see Nabha Natesh and Nidhhi Agerwal reprise their roles, there has been no official confirmation from the makers or the actors yet.

With the teaser release, the excitement around Double iSmart's release has reached new heights. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness Ram Pothineni's power-packed performance on the big screen once again. Double iSmart is set to hit theatres on June 14, 2024.