Nothing, Just Team Singham Again's Sweet Gesture for Their 'Hero' Deepika Padukone

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who is expecting her first child with actor-husband Ranveer Singh, received a heartwarming surprise on what seemed to be the set of Singham Again, where she's playing the role of Lady Singham. The actor took to her social media handle on Tuesday and shared a post revealing that she received flowers along with a note.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 38-year-old actor, who is working through her pregnancy, shared the post that she received from an unknown sender. The post featured a beautiful bouquet of flowers accompanied by a sweet note that read, "To our hero, Lady Singham." Deepika shared the post without a caption, prompting fans to shower her with love and admiration in the comments section.

A fan wrote, "I thought she was blessed with a baby girl at first." Another commented, "Posting flowers in the morning is your style of wishing good morning." A user wrote, "Awwww cute….. our very own lady singham."

Deepika has a significant role in the Rohit Shetty-directed film, which also features Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Kareena Kapoor in pivotal roles. Rohit Shetty had previously revealed that Deepika's character would be one of the heroes of the film, with her story taking centre stage. The film marks a new chapter in the Singham franchise, introducing fresh characters and storylines.

While Deepika prepares for motherhood, she is also gearing up for her next big release, Kalki 2989 AD, alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. The actor and her husband announced their pregnancy in February, sharing an endearing poster with a September 2024 due date. As they await the arrival of their baby, fans can't help but celebrate the couple's love and Deepika's inspiring journey as a working mom-to-be.