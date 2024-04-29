Did You Know, Deepika FEARED Irrfan; Revisit Her Favourite Moment from Piku with 'Rana'

Hyderabad: Deepika Padukone once admitted to feeling apprehensive about sharing the screen with Irrfan Khan in the movie Piku. Despite being a celebrated actor, Irrfan's presence was so captivating that it could unsettle even his co-stars. Deepika, who played the titular character in the film, feared Irrfan might judge her as the mainstream actress. The actor who has always maintained Piku as one of her most satisfying films to work on also revealed her favorite moment with Irrfan from the film.

Time and again, Deepika has mentioned that Shoojit Sircar’s Piku, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, is a special film for her. The actor had even said that she felt most honest while shooting the film. During 'post a photo of' session on Instagram, Deepika in 2021 was asked by fans to share her favorite moment from Piku, the actor posted a still with the late actor Irrfan Khan from the film followed by a heart emoticon.

Have a look at Deepika's favourite moment with Irrfan from Piku in picture below:

Deepika Padukone's Favorite Moment With Irrfan Khan From Piku

In Piku, Deepika's character embarks on a road trip with her father, portrayed by Big B, with Irrfan who played Rana, who is the owner of a transport company but had to turn cab driver when his employee ditched him last moment.

The film's blend of humor resonated with audiences, showcasing all three actors' talents. Back then, Deepika in an interview confessed her initial concerns about Irrfan, expecting him to be intense and distant. However, she found him to be surprisingly different. Describing Irrfan as both humorous and shy, Deepika highlighted his untapped comic timing and undeniable talent.

Several years later, in a book by Shubhra Gupta called Irrfan: A Life in Movies, director Shoojit Sircar shared that Irrfan had anticipated Piku to be a love story simply because Deepika was part of it. Surprisingly, while Deepika had concerns about how Irrfan might perceive her, Irrfan considered it a significant milestone because an A-list actress had agreed to collaborate with him.

In fact, Deepika, during an interview, had also hinted about the sequel of Piku which unfortunately will never happen as the world of Piku would be incomplete without Rana.

Irrfan's unexpected passing on April 29, 2020 marked the end of an era in cinema. His legacy lives on through his unforgettable performances, where his talent and humility left a lasting impact on his co-stars and audiences alike.