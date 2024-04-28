'We See Him in You': Fans' Comments on Babil Khan's Post Remembering Irrfan Will Make You Teary-eyed

Hyderabad: Ahead of Irrfan Khan's fourth death anniversary, fans of the late actor emotionally connected with his elder son, Babil Khan, on social media. Remembering his father, Babil dropped an emotional Instagram post, expressing how his father had earned a family, not just fans who genuinely adored him. True to his words, fans of the late actor sent warmth and words of comfort to Babil on social media as the anniversary of Irrfan's passing nears.

Babil took to social media to pen a note discussing the lessons he learned from his late father, the iconic actor Irrfan Khan. Soon after he dropped the post, fans of Irrfan joined Babil in remembering and celebrating the legendary actor who left the world on April 29, 2020.

On Instagram, Babil shared a photo of Irrfan feeding a bird, captioned with, "You taught me to be a warrior, but engage with love and kindness. You taught me of hope, and you taught me to fight for the people. You do not have fans, you have a family, and I promise you baba I will fight for our people and our family till you call upon me. I will not give up. I love you so much," eliciting emotional responses from fans.

Fans were visibly emotional to see a picture of Irrfan on Babil's account. Joining Babil in remembering him, a fan wrote, "A person only truly dies when no one remembers him…❤️He is alive among millions of us still today and will always be. We see him in you, and only God knows how much he loves you❤️."

Another fan expressed the sad reality of Irrfan not being alive, writing, "For a few seconds, I forgot the reality - I was just happy to see him & somehow assumed he had posted after a long time. I experienced this little joy of seeing someone you admire unexpectedly. Then I swiped and the reality hit me. But those few seconds, very fresh and vivid - those few seconds my reality was better than any other ♥️."

Another fan said, "What a wonderful, kind, inspiring lad! Love and hugs. ❤️" while another chimed in, saying, "Brave son of a legendary father ❤️❤️."

Irrfan Khan is widely regarded as one of the finest actors in Indian cinema. He started his career with the Oscar-nominated movie Salaam Bombay! and then went on to act in highly acclaimed films like Life in a... Metro, The Lunchbox, and Hindi Medium. What's remarkable is that his talent wasn't limited to India alone. He excelled in various international projects, earning him recognition worldwide and establishing his place in global cinema

Irrfan died at a Mumbai hospital after being diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor.