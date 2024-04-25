Fans Express Concern over Babil Khan's Deleted Instagram Post about Late Father Irrfan Khan

Hyderabad: It has been almost four long years since Bollywood lost one of its best star- Irrfan Khan. However, his legacy remains in the hearts of his admirers. To add to it, his son Babil Khan keeps dropping pictures of the late actor on his social media handle. However, his recent post about Irrfan has raised concerns among his fans.

Babil's post about his father renders emotional support to his fans, however, Babil Khan's now-deleted Instagram Story has left fans wondering about the former's well-being. Days before Irrfan's death anniversary, Babil (in a now-deleted post) discussed about 'going to baba'. A Reddit user provided a screenshot of Babil Khan, Irrfan Khan's son, from his now-deleted Instagram story.

Last night, the Railway Men star took to His Instagram handle and wrote: 'Sometimes I feel like giving up and going to baba'. Although the actor deleted his post, netizens were quick to take a screenshot and express their shock over his statement. The post comes days before actor Irrfan's fourth death anniversary. A concerned Reddit user asked, "Is everything okay with Babil?"

For the unversed, Irrfan Khan died at a Mumbai hospital on April 29, 2020. He battled a neuroendocrine tumour for several months before returning to Mumbai following treatment in London. Irrfan is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and two kids, Babil and Ayan. Babil made his acting debut in the film Qala (2022), which co-starred Triptii Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, and Varun Grover. The Anvita Dutt directorial was released on Netflix.

He was most recently seen in the film The Railway Men, alongside Kay Kay Menon, R. Madhavan, Divyenndu, and others. The Railway Men, a four-part web series, premiered on November 18, with the plot set against the backdrop of the Bhopal gas tragedy. Next, he will appear in Shoojit Sircar's The Umesh Chronicles, alongside Amitabh Bachchan.