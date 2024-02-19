Nothing, Just Deepika Padukone's De-glam Avatar Before Slaying Bafta 2024 Red Carpet

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 38 minutes ago

Deepika Padukone 'Sweats It out' before Taking Centre Stage at BAFTA Awards 2024

Actor Deepika Padukone graced one of the popular award shows at the 77th British Academy Film Awards on Monday. Before the event, the actor began the morning on a healthy note to make it an impressive one.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone made heads turn at her first-ever appearance at the 77th BAFTA Film Awards 2024, and to ensure a strong impact, she started her morning in a healthy way. It was Deepika's yoga instructor Anushka Yoga who took the initiative to update the actor's fans about her morning routine for BAFTA.

On Monday morning, Anushka Yoga took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture, giving a sneak peek into Deepika's yoga session. The photo showcases Deepika leaning on Anushka's shoulder, both dressed in matching black outfits. Sharing the image, the yoga trainer wrote in the caption, "BAFTA mornings @deepikapadukone (followed by a red heart emoji). Sweating it out just before she takes centre stage @bafta."

For the BAFTA event, the Om Shanti Om actor chose a sparkling-sequined saree from Sabyasachi's collection. The saree's pallu was adorned with delicate golden tassels. She complemented the outfit with a backless blouse and opted for a natural makeup look - subtle brown eye shadow and light pink lips. Her hair was styled in an elegant bun, and she accessorized with yellow sapphire and white gold drop earrings.

During the event held in London's Royal Festival Hall, Deepika Padukone presented the award for Best Film not in the English language award to Jonathan Glazer for the film The Zone of Interest. Among the attendees were various presenters such as former England football star David Beckham, singer Dua Lipa, Cate Blanchett, Adjoa Andoh, Hugh Grant, Lily Collins, and others.

READ MORE

  1. Deepika Padukone Shines at Bafta 2024; Presents Award to Jonathan Glazer for Best Non-English Film
  2. Deepika Padukone Makes Heads Turn in a Beige Saree at BAFTA Awards 2024 - Watch
  3. Deepika Padukone to Join Cate Blanchett, Dua Lipa and Others as Presenter at BAFTA Awards

TAGGED:

Deepika PadukoneDeepika Padukone yoga before BAFTABritish Academy Film Awards77th BAFTA Film Awards 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

ISRO's GSLV Rocket 'Naughty Boy' Carrying INSAT-3DS Meteorological Satellite Lifts-Off

India's Fresh Fruit Exports Surge 29%, Footprint Spreads To 111 Countries

Why tens of thousands of Indian farmers are protesting again?

Swaminathan Commission: All You Need to Know in 10 Points

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.