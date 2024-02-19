Nothing, Just Deepika Padukone's De-glam Avatar Before Slaying Bafta 2024 Red Carpet

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone made heads turn at her first-ever appearance at the 77th BAFTA Film Awards 2024, and to ensure a strong impact, she started her morning in a healthy way. It was Deepika's yoga instructor Anushka Yoga who took the initiative to update the actor's fans about her morning routine for BAFTA.

On Monday morning, Anushka Yoga took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture, giving a sneak peek into Deepika's yoga session. The photo showcases Deepika leaning on Anushka's shoulder, both dressed in matching black outfits. Sharing the image, the yoga trainer wrote in the caption, "BAFTA mornings @deepikapadukone (followed by a red heart emoji). Sweating it out just before she takes centre stage @bafta."

For the BAFTA event, the Om Shanti Om actor chose a sparkling-sequined saree from Sabyasachi's collection. The saree's pallu was adorned with delicate golden tassels. She complemented the outfit with a backless blouse and opted for a natural makeup look - subtle brown eye shadow and light pink lips. Her hair was styled in an elegant bun, and she accessorized with yellow sapphire and white gold drop earrings.

During the event held in London's Royal Festival Hall, Deepika Padukone presented the award for Best Film not in the English language award to Jonathan Glazer for the film The Zone of Interest. Among the attendees were various presenters such as former England football star David Beckham, singer Dua Lipa, Cate Blanchett, Adjoa Andoh, Hugh Grant, Lily Collins, and others.