Will It Be Pushpa 2 vs Chhava? New Release Date of Allu Arjun Starrer Spells Trouble for Rashmika Mandanna

The postponement of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 to December 6, 2024, has set the stage for a clash with Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's Chhava. This scheduling conflict leaves Rashmika, playing leading lady in both films, at the center of attention. Fans eagerly await how this clash will unfold at the box office, with potential adjustments in Chhava's release date looming.

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun's much-awaited Pushpa 2: The Rule won't be hitting theatres as soon as expected. The film, originally slated for release on Independence Day, has now been rescheduled to December 6, 2024. This announcement spells potential trouble for Rashmika Mandanna, the leading lady of both Pushpa 2 and another upcoming film, Chhava.

The makers of Pushpa 2 explained the delay is due to ongoing shooting and subsequent post-production work. With this new release date, Pushpa 2 is set to clash with Chhava, starring Vicky Kaushal alongside Rashmika. Fans eagerly anticipating their collaboration in Chhava may now face a tough choice at the box office.

Earlier reports had confirmed Chhava's release date as December 6, 2024, but Allu Arjun's recent announcement on social media confirmed Pushpa 2's clash with Chhava. The buzz in the industry has it that the clash may prompt director Laxman Utekar to reconsider Chhava's release date to avoid competition.

Pushpa 2 and Chhava are significant releases and Rashmika palying pivotal roles in both the films makes the clash more intense. The change in Pushpa 2's release date from August 15, 2024, has also caused a ripple effect on other film releases. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 has seized the opportunity to book August 15 slot created by Pushpa 2's delay. Similarly, Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 was also said to be arriving on Independence Day but makers are now going ahead with July 12 release date. Meanwhile, John Abraham has already announced the coveted Independence Day weekend for his film Vedaa.

