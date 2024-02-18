Deepika Padukone Makes Heads Turn in a Beige Saree at BAFTA Awards 2024 - Watch

Hyderabad: The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards 2024 is one big annual affair that cinephiles and fashionistas are equally excited about. And Deepika Padukone, in a beige saree, is all set to make heads turn at the award show. The Bollywood diva, who is one of the star presenters at BAFTAS this year, has dropped the first few snaps of her look on her official Instagram account's Story section.

In the pictures, Deepika can be seen wearing a sequined beige saree designed by Sabyasachi. The actor tied her hair in a low bun and for makeup, DP has opted for smokey brown eyes and nude lips and for jewelry, she can be seen wearing a pair of mid-length earrings.

For the unversed, Deepika Padukone is one of the 15 top A-list presenters at this year's BAFTA awards night. She will be sharing the stage with the likes of Cate Blanchett, David Beckham, Dua Lipa, Hugh Grant, Idris Elba, among others. In 2023's Oscar Awards, Padukone introduced the live performance of Naatu Naatu: the hit song from RRR that went on to win the Best Original Song that same evening.

The BAFTA Awards 2024 is scheduled will be held at London's Royal Festival Hall, On February 18 (Sunday). Indian viewers can watch the award ceremony on Lionsgate Play, which will start streaming at 12:30 am on February 19.