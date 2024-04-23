NBK109 Update: Bobby Deol Joins Sets of Balakrishna Starrer, 'The Hunter Enters' Say Makers

Hyderabad: Bobby Deol, known for his captivating performance in Animal, is gearing up for an exciting journey ahead, not just in Bollywood but also in the South film industry. Among his upcoming projects is NBK109, headlined by Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna. Today, Bobby officially joined the team, greeted warmly by the makers.

Sithara Entertainments, the production banner behind NBK109, shared the news on social media, accompanied by a picture of Bobby with producer Naga Vamsi Suryadevara and director Kolli Santosh Ravindra, also known as Bobby. Welcoming Bobby on board, the makers wrote, "THE HUNTER ENTERS💥 Welcome aboard #BobbyDeol garu 🔥 Your terrific screen presence is set to make our #NBK109 more special for us movie lovers and NBK fans. ❤️‍🔥."

This upcoming movie will be Bobby's third project in the South. He has Suriya starrer Kanguva and Hari Hara Veera Mallu with Pawan Kalyan in the making. Earlier this year, the makers of Kanguva revealed Bobby's first look from the film as a birthday surprise. Going by the promotional asset, Bobby's presence promises excitement, especially with his intense, raw, and powerful look hinting at an intriguing villain role.

After a career lull, the 55-year-old actor is experiencing a remarkable resurgence. Following his collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, Bobby is all set to join hands with Alia Bhatt. The actor is said to appear in a Yash Raj Films production alongside Alia and Sharvari Wagh. According to reports, he'll portray a chilling villain, adding suspense and excitement to the spy actioner.

