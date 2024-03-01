Suriya Starrer Kanguva Makers Thank Bobby Deol for Making Film 'Majestic'

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Bobby Deol is confirmed to portray the villain in the upcoming film Kanguva, a period drama directed by Siva, where the former will clash with actor Suriya. The post-production phase of the movie is currently in full swing, and the makers have expressed their gratitude towards the 54-year-old actor for his remarkable portrayal of the character Udhiran, which added a special and grand touch to the film.

Taking to X on Friday, the film's production house shared a photo that features producer KE Gnanavelraja presenting a bouquet of roses to Bobby Deol. The production house extended its sincere appreciation to the actor for enriching the experience of Kanguva and making it even more magnificent. The production house wrote, "Heartfelt thanks to our #Udhiran, @thedeol sir from Producer @GnanavelrajaKe sir for making #Kanguva even more special and majestic. Your presence and the joy you shared with your son watching glimpses of the film definitely made our day."

Adding to the ensemble cast, Bollywood actor Disha Patani will take on the role of the female lead in the period drama that marks a significant investment for Suriya, who is set to showcase his versatility by portraying 5 distinct characters within the storyline. Joining the stellar cast are Mrunal Thakur, Yogi Babu, Kovai Sarla, and Redin Kingsley.

Set to hit the silver screens soon in 2024, Kanguva boasts a melodic score by Devi Sri Prasad and has been touted to be a multi-lingual 3D drama divided into two parts. With the creative genius of director Siva, this high-octane movie promises a spellbinding experience, with the stunt choreographed by Supreme Sundar.