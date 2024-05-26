From Alia, Kareena to Tovino Thomas, Indian Stars 'Bow' at Payal Kapadia's 'Historic' Win at Cannes

Hyderabad: The Malayalam-Hindi drama All We Imagine as Light, directed by Payal Kapadia, created history at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival after it won the coveted Grand Prix. Being the first film directed by an Indian woman and the first Indian picture in three decades, the film cemented its position in cinematic history featuring in the festival's main competition. Actors like Alia Bhatt, kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, Richa Chadha, Tovino Thomas, Swara Bhasker, Radhika Apte, Anurag Kashyap, and Bhumi Pednekar and others from her native country India have praised Payal for putting India back on the global map with her victory.

Bollywood stars congratulated Payal Kapadia for winning the Grand Prix at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival for her debut feature All We Imagine As Light. Reacting to the news, Alia wrote: "Take a bow!!! What an achievement!!! Congratulations to the entire team." Moreover, Kareena Kapoor too shared the Cannes official X post on her Instagram Story.

Kiara shared a post from the Festival de Cannes on her Instagram Stories. She tweeted, "Congratulations (trophy and red heart emojis)." Bhumi Pednekar reposted the post from the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. The only thing she wrote was, "Bravo (clapping hands emoji)." Radhika Apte wrote: "Huge congratulations to the beautiful and incredible people behind this film!!" "Amazing!" was what Swara Bhasker wrote on her Instagram post.

Taking to Instagram, Tovino Thomas also posted a message. "Whoa! What a fantastic accomplishment for Indian film! Take a bow!" "Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light' won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival," tweeted Shekhar Kapur, adding, "What a privilege for her and her team. Looks like India is having a great year at Cannes." "At a very perplexing time in history where only the noise from my incredible county seems to get amplified, here is an independent film by a first-time director that wins the Grand Prix honour at @festivaldecannes," wrote Aditi Rao Hydari in a lengthy Instagram post.

Richa Chadha wrote, "HISTORIC!!! Just beaming from this news! Congratulations Payal Kapadia, Ranabir Das, Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Hridhu Haroon, Chhaya Kadam and the whole team of ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT! Just overjoyed! Independent filmmaking at any point of time is hard, but now is actively scuttled , and then to win a GRAND PRIX ! Ooof. Just thrilled," on X.

All We Imagine as Light, a narrative about a nurse named Prabha whose life takes an unexpected turn when she gets a mysterious gift from her estranged husband, is set against the backdrop of a bustling city. All We Imagine As Light is the result of an Indo-French partnership between Chalk and Cheese Films in India and Petit Chaos in France. Prior to this, Payal's documentary A Night of Knowing Nothing took home the Golden Eye award from Cannes.