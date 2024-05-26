"Playing in IPL Is Better Preparation Than T20I Series against Pakistan: Micheal Vaughan

Hyderabad: Former cricketer Micheal Vaughan asserted that playing intense knockout games under the huge pressure of expectations in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is better preparation than playing a T20 international match against Pakistan.

England Cricket Board (ECB) have recalled their players to their home country to regroup and play a four-match T20I series against Pakistan for the preparation of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 in the Caribbean Islands and Americas, starting from June 2. England won the second T20I by 23 runs while the first clash was washed due to rain.

Speaking at the Club Praire Fire podcast, Micheal Vaughan said, "I think you’re going to miss the trick by sending all their players home. You know, I think Will Jacks, Phil Salt, Joss Butler, in particular, playing in the IPL in the eliminators, pressure, crowd, expectation. I would argue that playing here is better preparation than playing a T20 game against Pakistan."

England players including Joss Buttler (Rajasthan Royals), Will Jacks (Royal Challengers Bengaluru), Reece Topley (Royal Challengers Bengaluru), and Phil Salt (Kolkata Knight Riders) had to leave their IPL franchise ahead of the Playoffs and fly back to their home country. Their departure has also affected their IPL teams as RR and RCB failed to find perfect replacements, especially for Buttler and Jacks.

"I’m all for international cricket, but now and again, this tournament in particular, it’s so exposed to pressure. These players are under a huge amount of pressure from fans, owners, and social media. It’s massive. I just felt particularly those two, and Butler, probably not as much, but I still think he could have stayed here. But Will Jacks and Phil Salt, I think they’d have been better prepared staying here playing in the IPL, then going back to head and let’s play a game," he added.

England, defending champions, are placed in Group B along with Scotland, Australia, Oman, and Namibia at the T20 World Cup. The Three Lions will begin their campaign with a match against Scotland at Kensington Oval in Barbados on June 4.