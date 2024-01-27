Bobby Deol cuts 5-tier cake on 55th birthday; caught off guard by fan's kiss - watch

Hyderabad: Bobby Deol celebrates his 55th birthday amidst a wave of love and admiration from fans and well-wishers. The actor, whose recent performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal has garnered widespread attention, found himself at the center of a joyous celebration at his residence in Mumabi when paparazzi and enthusiastic fans converged to honor him with a lavish garland and an impressive 5-tier birthday cake.

Captured in a video from his birthday celebration, Bobby exudes charm in a blue pant, a stylish zipper jacket, and a sleek black hat that complements his full-grown beard. Surrounded by a throng of fans and photographers, he stands before the towering cake brought by his admirers.

Amidst the cheerful atmosphere of well-wishers shouting expressions of joy and birthday blessings, Bobby graciously indulges his fans, posing for photographs and graciously accepting tokens of affection. However, a moment of surprise ensues when a female fan plants a spontaneous kiss on his cheek, prompting a raised eyebrow of disbelief from the actor, perhaps caught off guard by the unexpected display of affection.

Undeterred by the unexpected turn of events, Bobby proceeds to receive a massive garland from his admirers, adorning him with their heartfelt tribute. With a small cake in hand, gifted by his devoted supporters, he playfully reenacts a scene from Animal, wielding a knife in jest before the cheering crowd.

In a touching gesture, the paparazzi request Bobby to pose in character as Abrar from Animal, to which he responds with a subtle gesture, eliciting even louder cheers and applause from the assembled fans.

Earlier in the day, on the occasion of his birthday, the makers of Kanguva unveiled Bobby's look from the upcoming film, where he portrays the villainous character Udhiran in his Tamil cinema debut alongside superstar Suriya. Directed by filmmaker Siva, Kanguva promises to be an epic tale of valor set to captivate audiences upon its release later this year.

Kanguva aside, Bobby will be seen in two Telugu films this year. He has Pawan Kalyan starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Nandamuri Balakrishna's tentatively titled film NBK109 coming up next. Bobby will also be seen sharing screen space with her father Dharmendra Deol, brother Sunny Deol and nephew Karan Deol in Apne 2.