Loading...

Bobby Deol cuts 5-tier cake on 55th birthday; caught off guard by fan's kiss - watch

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : Jan 27, 2024, 4:43 PM IST

Updated : Jan 27, 2024, 7:26 PM IST

bobby deol, bobby deol birthday

Bobby Deol cut a 5-tier cake as he celebrated his 55th birthday with fans in Mumbai on Saturday. In an unexpected turn of events, Bobby was caught off guard when a fan planted kiss on his cheek.

Hyderabad: Bobby Deol celebrates his 55th birthday amidst a wave of love and admiration from fans and well-wishers. The actor, whose recent performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal has garnered widespread attention, found himself at the center of a joyous celebration at his residence in Mumabi when paparazzi and enthusiastic fans converged to honor him with a lavish garland and an impressive 5-tier birthday cake.

Captured in a video from his birthday celebration, Bobby exudes charm in a blue pant, a stylish zipper jacket, and a sleek black hat that complements his full-grown beard. Surrounded by a throng of fans and photographers, he stands before the towering cake brought by his admirers.

Amidst the cheerful atmosphere of well-wishers shouting expressions of joy and birthday blessings, Bobby graciously indulges his fans, posing for photographs and graciously accepting tokens of affection. However, a moment of surprise ensues when a female fan plants a spontaneous kiss on his cheek, prompting a raised eyebrow of disbelief from the actor, perhaps caught off guard by the unexpected display of affection.

Undeterred by the unexpected turn of events, Bobby proceeds to receive a massive garland from his admirers, adorning him with their heartfelt tribute. With a small cake in hand, gifted by his devoted supporters, he playfully reenacts a scene from Animal, wielding a knife in jest before the cheering crowd.

In a touching gesture, the paparazzi request Bobby to pose in character as Abrar from Animal, to which he responds with a subtle gesture, eliciting even louder cheers and applause from the assembled fans.

Earlier in the day, on the occasion of his birthday, the makers of Kanguva unveiled Bobby's look from the upcoming film, where he portrays the villainous character Udhiran in his Tamil cinema debut alongside superstar Suriya. Directed by filmmaker Siva, Kanguva promises to be an epic tale of valor set to captivate audiences upon its release later this year.

Kanguva aside, Bobby will be seen in two Telugu films this year. He has Pawan Kalyan starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Nandamuri Balakrishna's tentatively titled film NBK109 coming up next. Bobby will also be seen sharing screen space with her father Dharmendra Deol, brother Sunny Deol and nephew Karan Deol in Apne 2.

Last Updated :Jan 27, 2024, 7:26 PM IST

TAGGED:

bobby deolbobby deol 55th birthdayfans kisses bobby deol

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Not Out, Out, Not Out: Umpire Commits Hilarious Blooper in Australia Women vs South Africa Women Game

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.