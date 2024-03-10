Miss World 2024: Priyanka Praises Nita Ambani as Receives Beauty With Purpose Humanitarian Award

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra heaped praise on Nita Ambani via a video message at the Miss World 2024 finale. Nita was honoured with the Humanitarian Award at the 71st Miss World finale at the Jio World Convention Centre in here on Saturday night.

Priyanka began her speech with reflecting on her upbringing and the influence of her parents, Priyanka, speaking via video message from the US during the 71st Miss World finale in Mumbai, shared her heartfelt thoughts. She commended Nita Ambani for her achievements and dedication to humanitarian causes.

The actor also reminisced about her childhood, witnessing her parents, Dr. Madhu Chopra and her father, both Indian Army doctors, not only fulfilling their professional duties but also actively engaging in charitable work, providing medical assistance to those in need. She emphasized the importance of purpose in her life and acknowledged the impact of influential women who have shaped her journey.

Acknowledging the significance of the Miss World Organisation and its CEO, Julia Morley, Priyanka credited her Miss World experience in 2000 for introducing her to the concept of "beauty with purpose." She highlighted Morley's emphasis on using the platform to advocate for meaningful change, inspiring her to embrace her inner sense of duty.

Turning her attention to Nita Ambani, Priyanka lauded her as a remarkable individual whom she has admired for several years. She praised Nita's passion, commitment, and attention to detail in her various endeavors, noting her role as an educator, philanthropist, businesswoman, and advocate for Indian arts and culture. Priyanka celebrated Nita's tireless efforts in showcasing India's cultural heritage on the global stage and emphasised her embodiment of the "beauty with purpose" ethos.

The Miss World 2024 event marked India's return as the host country after 28 years. Though India's representative, Sini Shetty, made it to the top 8, Krystyna Pyszkova from the Czech Republic emerged as the winner. The previous time India hosted the event was in 1996, with Irene Skliva of Greece winning the title.