Who Is Miss World 2024 Krystyna Pyszková? Here Is All You Need to Know

Hyderabad: Krystyna Pyszková was crowned the Miss World 2024 on Saturday in a grand ceremony held in Mumbai. The 71st Miss World pageant returned to India after a 28-year break on March 9. The major event had contestants from over 110 countries.

Krystyna competed against these beauty queens and won the coveted title. Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska of Poland crowned Krystyna as her successor at the star-studded event. The 24-year-old diva is from the Czech Republic.

Aside from winning the coveted Miss World title, the 24-year-old's beauty pageant career has been filled with extraordinary accomplishments. She was named Miss Europe during the Top 4 competition, alongside Yasmin Azaytoun of Lebanon (Miss Asia and Oceania), Aché Abrahams of Trinidad and Tobago (Miss America), and Lesego Chombo of Botswana (Miss Africa). She also received the Best Fashion Designer Award - Europe at the competition. She wore a stunning red and black embroidered gown that highlighted the soul of her roots.

Meanwhile, Pyszková is pursuing two degrees in law and business administration. She is also an international model. She also runs the Krystyna Pyszko Foundation. As per the Miss World Organisation, her proudest moment was founding an English school for impoverished children in Tanzania. She enjoys playing the transverse flute and violin and has a strong interest in music and art, having spent nine years in an art academy.

For her Beauty With A Purpose initiative, Krystyna focused on the work she did in Tanzania, where she opened a school and volunteered to promote quality education for children. As education is her passion, she decided to establish her foundation in the Czech Republic, where she would focus on delivering a variety of educational programmes for children, the elderly, and the mentally challenged.

The 71st Miss World Pageant was held at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC. Bollywood director Karan Johar and former Miss World Megan Young co-hosted the event. Shaan, Tony, and Neha Kakkar delivered electrifying performances at the event.