71st Miss World 2024: India's Sini Shetty out of Top 4 Race

Hyderabad: India's Sini Shetty missed out on the coveted Miss World 2024 crown as she bowed out of the contest after a top 8 finish at a grand event held in Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre on Saturday.

Shetty, who holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance, was part of the glitzy event at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai on Saturday. If she had made it, Shetty would have been the seventh Indian to hold the prestigious title.

India's history with the Miss World contest has been remarkable. The country has secured victory in the pageant seven times, starting with Reita Faria in 1966. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was crowned in 1994, followed by Diana Hayden in 1997 and Yukta Mookhey in 1999. Priyanka Chopra brought home the title in 2000, and Manushi Chhillar became the sixth Miss India World in 2017.

The 71st edition of Miss World took place in India on March 9, after a gap of almost three decades. The last time India hosted the event was in 1996, with this year's event being held at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai and live-streamed on SonyLiv. Viewers were also able to follow updates on the Miss World website, missworld.com.

Former Miss World Megan Young and filmmaker Karan Johar co-hosted the event, with memorable and spectacular performances by renowned artists Shaan, Neha Kakkar, and Tony Kakkar. Among the 12-panel judge lineup were India TV Chairman Rajat Sharma, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, actors Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde, as well as Amruta Fadnavis, Sajid Nadiadwala, and Julia Morley.