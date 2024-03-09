Judges Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde Arrive in Style at 71st Miss World Finale - Watch

Hyderabad: The finale of Miss World 2024 is underway in India with Bollywood stars already present to witness the beauty pageant. Celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh were spotted on the red carpet at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Kriti stood out in a stylish green gown while Pooja opted for a shimmering pink gown. Both actors are part of the jury panel. Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar made his entrance in a black tuxedo as he is hosting the 71st edition of Miss World 2024 alongside former Miss World Megan Young.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui and television actor Rubina Dilaik joined the event. Musical concert by singers Shaan, Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar and the special guest of the night, Toni Ann Singh, Miss World 2019- turned- professional singer, are scheduled for the evening.

After a 28-year hiatus, the prestigious Miss World pageant has returned to India, with the last event hosted in 1996 where Irene Skliva from Greece took home the crown. Sini Shetty, Femina Miss India World 2022, will be representing India at tonight's finale.

In an interview with a news agency, Sini expressed her immense gratitude for the opportunity, emphasising the weight of representing 1.4 billion people and the rich cultural tapestry of India. Holding a degree in accounting and finance, Sini reflected on her unplanned journey into the world of beauty pageants, highlighting her belief in destiny and the opportunities that have come her way.

The live broadcast of the grand finale can be viewed on SonyLIV.