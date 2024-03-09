71st Miss World: Show Host Karan Johar Arrives, Exudes Swag

Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar, who most recently directed the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', arrived at the Red Carpet of the Miss World 2024 in swag.

Miss World 2024 will be held at the Jio Convention Centre in the BKC area of Mumbai from 8:00 pm today. Mumbai-born Sini Shetty is representing India at the beauty pageant.

Mumbai: Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar, who most recently directed the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', arrived at the Red Carpet of the Miss World 2024 in swag. He arrived at the event after actresses Pooja Hegde and Kriti Sanon in the BKC area of Mumbai on Saturday.

The producer-director is hosting the event along with the winner of Miss World 2013 Megan Young. For the event, KJo looked dapper in a black tuxedo with shimmery shoulders and black pants. Meanwhile, Miss World 2024 will be held at the Jio Convention Centre in the BKC area of Mumbai on Saturday from 8:00 pm. This time around the beauty pageant is returning to India after 28 years.

Mumbai-born Sini Shetty, who has her roots in Karnataka, is representing India at the beauty pageant. The competition will witness participants from across 140 countries. It's a culmination of the 'Beauty with a Purpose' segment, where Miss World 2023 Karolina Bielawska of Poland will crown her successor.

