71st Miss World: Sini Shetty Dances on Aishwarya Rai's Songs, Pays an Ode to the 'Unparalleled' Diva

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 29 minutes ago

Updated : 4 minutes ago

71st Miss World: Sini Shetty Dances on Aishwarya Rai's Songs, Pays an Ode to the 'Unparalleled' Diva

Sini Shetty dedicates a breathtaking performance to Aishwarya Rai during 71st Miss World competition. The Miss World aspirant heaps praise on Aishwarya who she describes as an epitome or grace and talent.

Hyderabad: Sini Shetty, the Femina Miss India World 2022 and India's representative at the 71st Miss World pageant, showcased her talent by dancing to Aishwarya Rai's iconic songs during the competition. Aishwarya Rai, who won the Miss World title in 1994, holds a special place in Indian hearts, marking three decades since her momentous win.

Sini's performance at the Talent Finals of 71st Miss World round was an ode to Aishwarya. The Miss World aspirant nailed a graceful performance to songs like Nimbooda from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Taal Se Taal Mila from Taal, and Kajra Re from Bunty Aur Babli.

Taking to social media, Sini shared a glimpse of her performance, expressing her admiration for Aishwarya and the influence she had on her. She described Aishwarya as a symbol of grace and talent in Bollywood and spoke of how she emulated her dance moves while growing up. Sini's performance blended Indian classical and Bollywood dance styles, serving as a heartfelt tribute to Aishwarya's legacy.

Sini's tribute received widespread appreciation, with many praising her talent and foreseeing a bright future for her in Bollywood. Comments poured in, lauding her dancing skills and predicting her potential to become a Bollywood superstar. As the anticipation builds for the Miss World 2024 coronation, scheduled for March 9 in Mumbai, Sini's journey from being crowned Miss India in 2022 to representing her country on the global stage reflects her multifaceted talents and aspirations to make a mark in the entertainment industry.

Read More

  1. 71st Miss World: 'More than Dreams; I Carry Pride, Hopes, and Love of My Country,' Says Sini Shetty
  2. Miss World Karolina Bielawska, other beauty queens in Kashmir
  3. All you need to know about Miss India 2022 Sini Shetty
Last Updated :4 minutes ago

TAGGED:

71st Miss WorldSini ShettyAishwarya Rai

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

From Mughal to British Era: Meet Rajendra Aggarwal, A Numismatist Whose Love for Coins is Abundant

What the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey Data Tells Us

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.