71st Miss World: Sini Shetty Dances on Aishwarya Rai's Songs, Pays an Ode to the 'Unparalleled' Diva

Hyderabad: Sini Shetty, the Femina Miss India World 2022 and India's representative at the 71st Miss World pageant, showcased her talent by dancing to Aishwarya Rai's iconic songs during the competition. Aishwarya Rai, who won the Miss World title in 1994, holds a special place in Indian hearts, marking three decades since her momentous win.

Sini's performance at the Talent Finals of 71st Miss World round was an ode to Aishwarya. The Miss World aspirant nailed a graceful performance to songs like Nimbooda from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Taal Se Taal Mila from Taal, and Kajra Re from Bunty Aur Babli.

Taking to social media, Sini shared a glimpse of her performance, expressing her admiration for Aishwarya and the influence she had on her. She described Aishwarya as a symbol of grace and talent in Bollywood and spoke of how she emulated her dance moves while growing up. Sini's performance blended Indian classical and Bollywood dance styles, serving as a heartfelt tribute to Aishwarya's legacy.

Sini's tribute received widespread appreciation, with many praising her talent and foreseeing a bright future for her in Bollywood. Comments poured in, lauding her dancing skills and predicting her potential to become a Bollywood superstar. As the anticipation builds for the Miss World 2024 coronation, scheduled for March 9 in Mumbai, Sini's journey from being crowned Miss India in 2022 to representing her country on the global stage reflects her multifaceted talents and aspirations to make a mark in the entertainment industry.