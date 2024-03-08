Ahead of 71st Miss World Finale, Sini Shetty Dances to 'India Ki Jai Ho', Extends Women's Day Wishes

Hyderabad: The reigning Femina Miss India World 2022, Sini Shetty, is all set to represent India at the 71st Miss World pageant, which returns to India after 28 years.

With a Bachelor's degree in accounting and finance, Sini delighted her followers on Friday, taking to her social media account to share a transition video of her dancing gracefully to the melodious tune of India Ki Jai Ho, sung by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar.

Ahead of the 71st Miss World Finale which will be held in Mumbai, Sini graced Instagram with her captivating video, accompanied by a caption that read, "India ki Jai Ho! Sending a massive shoutout to Neha Kakkar & Tony Kakkar for their latest musical masterpiece! It’s an absolute anthem, and we’re thrilled to announce it will be performed LIVE at tomorrow’s Grand Finale. Prepare to be blown away and make sure to witness this unforgettable moment LIVE on @sonylivindia tomorrow 7:30 pm! Jai Hind! (sic)"

As soon as she dropped the video, praises flooded in from netizens in the comments section, showering Sini with compliments. One admirer expressed, "Miss World Crown waiting for Sini." Another wrote, "Was badly waiting for this!!! No one does it better than Sini!!" Another commented, "A high shoutout to the transition in between with dance moves."

The countdown to the grand coronation of Miss World 2024 has officially commenced, with the pageant's grand finale scheduled for March 9. Sini embarked on her pursuit of beauty pageants when she clinched the title of Miss India in 2022. A Mumbai-based girl with a background in finance, marketing, and dance, her ultimate aspiration is to grace the silver screen as a Bollywood actor.